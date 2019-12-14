Students get unique opportunity to go inside the Northgate House development as part of special training day

Young people in Calderdale have been finding out more about the opportunities available within the construction industry at a special training day at Northgate House in Halifax.

Calderdale Council is working with the construction management company Blacc to transform the former library and Council offices at Northgate House to create a new sixth form centre, offices and retail units.

Students at Northgate House

The brand new sixth form centre is being jointly developed by Calderdale Council and Trinity Multi-Academy Trust. Students from Trinity visited the Northgate development site and worked with the construction team to ‘have a go’ at a number of onsite activities.

Calderdale Council’s Corporate Lead for Major Projects, Rob Summerfield, said: “As the Northgate sixth form site continues to take shape, it’s great that we’ve been able to offer this opportunity for students to find out more about careers in the construction industry.

“Participating students received a behind the scenes look at the building and gained greater knowledge about the industry.

The event also explored related careers and we provided information about required qualifications and entry routes such as university courses and higher apprenticeships.”

As well as participating in activities such as bricklaying, electrical wiring and internal fit out processes, students also received more information about supporting industries such as architecture, quantity surveying, project management, manufacturing and engineering.

There was also the opportunity for the students to find out about work experience opportunities and membership to professional bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Building.