Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025: Halifax secondary school ranks as one of the best in the whole of the North of England
The North Halifax Grammar School is ranked as the ninth top state secondary school in a list of the best grammars and comprehensives in the North of England in the The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.
The guide – available to view at thetimes.com/best-schools-league-table – is well regarded as an authoritative survey of the country’s top schools.
It includes a searchable national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.
As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance schools.
It will be available in print in a 28-page supplement on Sunday, December 8.
This year has seen The North Halifax Grammar School boost its national ranking of 270 in last year’s guide to 217 this year.