Survey of Calderdale primary head teachers reveals funding cuts are pushing schools to 'breaking point'

The Calderdale Against School Cuts (CASC) survey – carried out in January 2024 – has revealed that 100 per cent of respondents have concerns about balancing the school budget for the next three years, 80 per cent have cut back on maintenance and building repairs, and 47 per cent plan to make staff redundant.

A total of 55 out of the 84 Calderdale primary schools responded.

Sue McMahon, spokesperson for CASC, said: “Our survey confirms that cuts to funding, rising poverty and SEND are pushing schools to breaking point.

"Schools cutting back on repairs and maintenance, a school with rats – not RAAC, turning the heating down or off, due to the increase in fuel costs, leaving cold damp environments.

“The survey revealed - due to financial constraints - that the non-replacement of staff is now not a choice, but a necessity and puts even greater demand on the remaining staff.

"Morale in many schools is rock bottom.

"It’s unsustainable, something has to give."

Sue said that rising numbers of primary school pupils with emotional, behavioural or mental health difficulties has meant that schools are diverting money from “the day-to-day provision of teaching and learning” in order to support them.

Respondents commented that supporting these children brings immense financial pressures.

Coping with reduced staff numbers was frequently mentioned as a concern, with schools apparently unable to replace teaching staff and struggling to recruit support staff.

Coun Adam Wilkinson, Calderdale Council’s lead Member for children and young people, said: “This survey highlights the mounting issues facing our schools.

"We have a national SEND crisis, difficulties recruiting teachers and inadequate funding, and yet this week’s big policy from the government is to issue advice on banning mobile phones.

"They are completely out of touch and have no answers to the real problems facing our schools and young people.”

Julie Jenkins, Calderdale Council’s director for children and young people’s services, said: “We understand local schools’ concerns, which are reflected across the country.

“Schools and academies are funded by central government and they manage their own budgets, but we work with them and do everything we can to support them, as we appreciate the vital role they play in helping young people to thrive.

“We are proud that children in Calderdale perform well at all the key stages, and that the percentage of pupils in good or outstanding schools is nearly 90 per cent for primary.

“The shortage of specialist school placements is a national issue, with demand continuing to grow in the UK and Calderdale.

"Despite these challenges, we pay schools a top-up for children with special educational needs, and we remain committed to supporting young people with complex needs.

"We want all children in Calderdale to achieve their best and do all we can to understand their needs.

"We have been working to increase the number of specialist placements, and are considering options for a longer-term way to address growing demand.

“The council has secured over £100million of investment from the government’s School Rebuilding Programme to transform a number of schools in Calderdale by supporting rebuilds and refurbishments.