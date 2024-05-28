Calderdale College and Lloyds Banking Group teamed up to host a range of activities for pupils at Calder High, Trinity Academy Grammar and Halifax Academy.

These included ‘Pi Wars’, coding and agile working methods.

The event was aimed at educating students about the benefits of T-levels in providing them with the skills and experience for employment as they begin planning their next steps post-GCSE.

It also highlighted the wide range of careers within the digital sector at major local employers, such as Lloyds Banking Group.

Ebrahim Dockrat, director of commercial services and partnerships at Calderdale College, said: “We aim to foster digital collaboration within our community and this includes giving young people access to the latest qualifications and top employers early on in their journey so that they can gain real experience and plan their career path.”

Kathryn Marshall, apprenticeship manager at Lloyds Banking Group, added: “By running these events with schools, we hope to attract more young people into careers at Lloyds Banking Group as we build our workforce of the future.

“It was great to hear from those who have joined Lloyds Banking Group as part of their industry placement, and gone on to do their digital apprenticeship with us.

" These students have all had the opportunity to gain real experience within our teams in a fast-paced working environment, preparing them for their future in tech.”

Halifax Digital Festival was a three-day celebration dedicated to embracing digital technology within Calderdale.

1 . T-levels: Photos as Calderdale teens find out about how to get into digital careers thanks to Calderdale College and Lloyds Banking Group The activities were organised by Calderdale College and Lloyds Banking Group Photo: Jim Fitton Photography Photo Sales

2 . T-levels: Photos as Calderdale teens find out about how to get into digital careers thanks to Calderdale College and Lloyds Banking Group Teens learnt more about digital careers Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . T-levels: Photos as Calderdale teens find out about how to get into digital careers thanks to Calderdale College and Lloyds Banking Group Students from high schools across Calderdale attended Photo: Jim Fitton Photography Photo Sales