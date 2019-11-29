Take a look at the new Bespoke Education Support and Tuition centre at William Henry Smith School

The Rastrick school officially opened the new facility earlier this week.

The BEST Building will provide invaluable, tailored support for students with complex needs and autism. Facilities include a wet room, a sensory room and a cookery space.

The official opening of the BEST centre at William Henry Smith School. Photo by Bruce Fitzgerald.



Sue Ackroyd Principal of William Henry Smith School said: “This is a great opportunity for our students to start to build up their confidence and learning skills and will help them to become contributing members of the community.



“It will make the world of difference to the student’s development and education and will hopefully benefit their families and home life too.”



The school have received an Ofsted judgement of ‘Outstanding’ across all areas last year and have also been dubbed as Ofsted Social Care Outstanding for 14 consecutive years.