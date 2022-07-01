Taxis for pupils costing Calderdale Council more than £22,000 a week

Calderdale councillors heard one daily journey to and from an out-of-area school costs the authority more than £24,000 a year, and other similar journeys cost sums averaging £8,700 per pupil, per year.

A Freedom of Information Act request to the authority revealed Calderdale Council pays for 86 children to travel to and from education by taxi, covering reception class to Year 13.

This costs the council £22,265 a week. Of the 86 children, 26 go to schools outside of the local authority. The weekly cost for these pupils is £9,595.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures have been revealed by the council

Many of the children have special educational needs which impact on which is the best school to attend and some need attendants to help them on their journey. Councillors heard the special educational needs team is mindful of pressures on the transport budget when considering placing a child.

Most eligible students who attend mainstream schools are issued with a bus pass costing £318 per academic year and other options include parental payments (45p per mile), plus minibuses and taxis.