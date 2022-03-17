Teacher and students at North Halifax Grammar School join forces to tackle litter blighting Calderdale countryside

Dylan Jugroop is a keen cyclist and says he has been appalled by the growing levels of litter marring Calderdale's countryside.

He has captured a photo diary over the last few months, and is supervising a school litter squad with the school's Community Group, a student body that is part of the school's Sixth Form enrichment programme.

“The area of Calderdale has featured in TV programmes and sporting events," said My Jugroop.

Some of the litter the team collected

"This area was chosen because of the beautiful and dramatic landscapes. My seven mile route to school goes through rural and populated areas.

"It is very sad to see that every area, no matter the location, is being vandalised by a group of inconsiderate and selfish people within our communities.

"Hopefully, the school group will highlight the issues to others and assist in turning people's attitudes and behaviour towards nature and our local environment.”

The litter squad has attacked a number of local areas where the litter problem was visible - including local routes to the school and nearby areas of outstanding natural beauty.

At the top of Cragg Road, near the reservoir

In the first three sessions alone, and covering just 220 metres of road, they collected 21 bags of plastic, cans and take away packaging, a pram, a car bumper, two printers and a fridge.

“It appears the problem with litter is only getting worse by the day and it needs awareness and prevention before our streets are no longer recognisable when compared to a few years ago,” said Jamie, a student at North Halifax Grammar School and member of the litter squad.

"On my way to school the amount of litter on the streets is getting worse. I can't believe how bad it looks. I thought we were meant to be trying to make things better with all the talk of plastics and micro plastics in the news," said Williams, a year 10 student at the school.