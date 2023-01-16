It has been declared this afternoon that members of the National Education Union (NEU) will walk out on seven different dates in February and March.

This has come after nine out of 10 teachers voted for strike action, and the fact that the union also passed the 50 per cent ballot turnout required by law.

Although the union has declared seven days of walkouts in February and March, it has said any individual school will only be affected by four of the days.

Nine out of 10 teachers voted for strike action in England and Wales.

The NEU has also said that the first day of strikes will be on Wednesday, February 1, with more than 23,000 schools in England and Wales expected to be affected.

Why are teachers going on strike?

Teachers in England and Wales are striking over a government dispute over pay.

While the government is offering a pay rise of 5 per cent - around half the current rate of inflation - the NEU wants to secure an increase of 12 per cent.

The NEU also says that since 2010, teachers have seen their pay packets fall by nearly a quarter (24 per cent) as a result of inflation and wage restraint.

However, the union has suggested that it would be willing to accept a 9 per cent pay increase provided it were fully funded by the government.

When will teacher strike action take place in West Yorkshire?

Wednesday, February 1 Tuesday, February 28 Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16