The Courier understands that no schools in the borough have said yet whether they will have to shut because of the industrial action.

The first national strike day is planned two weeks from today – on Wednesday, February 1.

A series of regional actions will then happen, including strike action across the Yorkshire and Humber region on February 28.

There could then be further national strike action on March 14 and 15.

Campaigners have warned that some schools will have to close.

Discussions will now be happening to establish whether or not schools can open.

According to advice from the Department of Education, headteachers are expected to “take all reasonable steps” to keep schools open for as many pupils as possible during a strike.

It also says the decision to open, restrict attendance, or close a school is for the headteacher.

The decision for academies rests with the academy trust, but is usually delegated to the principal.

"Headteachers should consult governors, parents and the local authority, academy trust or diocesan representative (where appropriate) before deciding whether to close,” says the guidance.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson, said: “During periods of industrial action, the decision to open, restrict attendance or close a maintained school is for the headteacher.

“As always, our priority is the safety and welfare of young people and we will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with school leaders and union colleagues to seek to minimise disruption to pupils and parents/carers.”