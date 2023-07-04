News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Teachers' strike: Here are the Calderdale schools that will shut as mass strike rally planned in Halifax

Children across Calderdale will miss two more days of school this week as teachers walk out again.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:28 BST- 2 min read

Teaching union the NEU has announced its members will strike tomorrow (Wednesday) and on Friday as a dispute over pay, conditions and school budgets rumbles on.

This week’s strike days are the seventh and eighth so far this year and have hit many schools’ sports and transition days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be a strike rally organised by Calderdale NEU on Friday from 10.30am outside Calderdale Industrial Museum which parents and other residents are being invited to join in with.

Teachers are striking again for two days this weekTeachers are striking again for two days this week
Teachers are striking again for two days this week
Most Popular

Speakers will include NEU reps as well as from other trade unions and campaign groups.

Daniel Whittall, Calderdale NEU President, said: “Our education system is in crisis due to years of underfunding.

"Our members – both teaching and support staff – need a pay rise, and schools need an uplift in their funding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Rather than ignoring us, the Government must begin to take seriously the crisis in our public services.

"We hope they will do so soon, but if that doesn’t happen we intend to win our current live re-ballot for further strike action.

"Our members are determined to win this fight for a properly funded education system.”

Headteachers across the borough have been contacting parents to let them know they will have to close their school to many of their pupils.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These are the schools known to be shutting to many of their year groups so far:

Lightcliffe Academy – shut to all apart from Year 7 and Year 10 tomorrow and apart from Year 8 plus Year 6 transition students on Friday.

Brighouse High School – closed to all apart from Year 9 and Year 12 tomorrow and apart from some Year 12 and Year 10 students on a field trip.

Todmorden High School – closed to most students although Year 6 transition will go ahead as planned.

Read More
Read more: Piece Hall gigs: Photos from brilliant George Ezra show as he plays f...
Related topics:TeachersCalderdaleGovernment