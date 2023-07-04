Teaching union the NEU has announced its members will strike tomorrow (Wednesday) and on Friday as a dispute over pay, conditions and school budgets rumbles on.

This week’s strike days are the seventh and eighth so far this year and have hit many schools’ sports and transition days.

There will be a strike rally organised by Calderdale NEU on Friday from 10.30am outside Calderdale Industrial Museum which parents and other residents are being invited to join in with.

Teachers are striking again for two days this week

Speakers will include NEU reps as well as from other trade unions and campaign groups.

Daniel Whittall, Calderdale NEU President, said: “Our education system is in crisis due to years of underfunding.

"Our members – both teaching and support staff – need a pay rise, and schools need an uplift in their funding.

"Rather than ignoring us, the Government must begin to take seriously the crisis in our public services.

"We hope they will do so soon, but if that doesn’t happen we intend to win our current live re-ballot for further strike action.

"Our members are determined to win this fight for a properly funded education system.”

Headteachers across the borough have been contacting parents to let them know they will have to close their school to many of their pupils.

These are the schools known to be shutting to many of their year groups so far:

Lightcliffe Academy – shut to all apart from Year 7 and Year 10 tomorrow and apart from Year 8 plus Year 6 transition students on Friday.

Brighouse High School – closed to all apart from Year 9 and Year 12 tomorrow and apart from some Year 12 and Year 10 students on a field trip.