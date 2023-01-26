Todmorden High School has now told parents it will have to close to all students on Wednesday (February 1).

In a letter to parents, Headteacher Gill Shirt has said mock exams due to take place that day will go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they will be able to make provision for vulnerable students.

Todmorden High School

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly but we are unable to provide adequate supervision for students with the forecasted staffing levels in school,” she said.

The letter also says: “We are working closely with our union representatives and staff to minimise further disruption on the remaining

Advertisement Hide Ad

strike days, and I will keep you up to date with the situation as it develops.

"I am sorry that you will have to make alternative arrangements for your child at short notice and that their education will be disrupted on that day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported by the Courier yesterday, both Calder Primary and Calder High in Mytholmroyd will also both be closed on Wednesday when teachers across the country are expected to stage a mass walkout.

Next week’s national strike could be followed by a series of regional action, including strikes across Yorkshire and the Humber on February 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There could then be further national strike action on March 14 and 15.

According to advice from the Department of Education, headteachers are expected to “take all reasonable steps” to keep schools open for as many pupils as possible during a strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also says the decision to open, restrict attendance, or close a school is for the headteacher.

The decision for academies rests with the academy trust, but is usually delegated to the principal.

Advertisement Hide Ad