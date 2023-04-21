Members of the National Education Union will strike on Thursday (April 27) and Tuesday (May 2).

There have already been four teacher strike days this year which have caused schools across Calderdale to shut to some, if not all, their students.

Teachers are taking industrial action over pay, conditions and school budgets.

Two more days of strikes are taking place

Many headteachers do not know yet which children they might be able to keep their schools open to but there are some in Calderdale who have said most of their students will have to stay at home.

Simon Brass, acting headteacher at Brighouse High School, has said only Year 11 and Year 13 pupils will be able to attend on the strike days, as well as some vulnerable students.

"We have a very large number of teaching staff who are members of the National Education Union, and who intend to take part in strike action on those dates, which means that we are not in a position to safely open the whole school and safely maintain our high level of supervision and safety,” he said.

Todmorden High School will be shut to all pupils in Year 7 to 11, barring some exceptions.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly but we are unable to provide adequate supervision for students with the forecasted staffing levels in school,” said headteacher Gill Shirt.

Jo Hackett, Head of School at Lightcliffe Academy has said only students in Years 10 and 11 will be able to attend school on the strike days.

