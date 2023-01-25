Both Calder Primary and Calder High in Mytholmroyd will both be closed on Wednesday (February 1) when staff across the country are expected to stage a mass walkout.

In a letter to parents, Headteacher Anthony Guise has said: “I am sorry to inform you that The Calder Learning Trust will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 and your child will therefore not be able to come into school on that day.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly but we are unable to provide enough staff and adequate supervision with the staff we have available on that day.

Calder High School

“I am sorry that you will have to make alternative arrangements for your child at short notice and that their education will be disrupted on that day.

"I know that the current situation is frustrating, and I ask that our school community continues to support each other and treat each other with respect.”

Other schools have been warning parents they too may have to shut, and to start looking into childcare arrangements for next Wednesday.

Next week’s national strike could be followed by a series of regional action, including strikes across Yorkshire and the Humber on February 28.

There could then be further national strike action on March 14 and 15.

According to advice from the Department of Education, headteachers are expected to “take all reasonable steps” to keep schools open for as many pupils as possible during a strike.

It also says the decision to open, restrict attendance, or close a school is for the headteacher.

The decision for academies rests with the academy trust, but is usually delegated to the principal.

"Headteachers should consult governors, parents and the local authority, academy trust or diocesan representative (where appropriate) before deciding whether to close,” says the guidance.

Sue McMahon from education campaigners Calderdale Against School Cuts, said: “With the announcement of strike action in schools, what we need to focus on is the fact that the strikes will not have any real long-term impact on a young person.

"Yes it will be a major inconvenience for the parent or carer, but 12 years of funding cuts, coupled with a staff recruitment crisis, is causing far more damage.

"Schools have seen an unprecedented decline in real terms funding including an unfunded pay award – the industrial action is not the fault of schools or teachers, rather a Government which doesn’t prioritise young people or value the professionals who work in schools.”