Several secondary schools in the borough have said there is likely to be disruption on the first day of action – Wednesday, February 1.

In a letter to parents on Friday, Brighouse High School said parents should start exploring alternative arrangements for their children in case the school has to close.

"We are considering several options and the final decision will depend on the number of staff who may strike on that day,” says the letter from Headteacher Richard Horsfield.

The first strike day is next week

"We must consider whether the number of staff attending school on the day of the strike is sufficient to open safely and one of the options we must consider is closing the school.

"I am sorry about the potential disruption that his may cause and we will endeavour to minimise that disruption as much as is possible across the four strike days.”

On its website, The Brooksbank School in Lightcliffe has posted: “We are considering a number of options to deal with reduced staff numbers, hoping to keep the school safely open for as many children as possible.

"This will depend on how many staff are planning to strike, as the other teaching unions may decide to reballot.

"We are working closely with our staff union representatives, local authority and the Together Learning Trust team to make arrangements. Please bear with us - we will inform you of our arrangements as soon as possible.”

And on Ryburn Valley High School’s website it says: “We want to give you as much notice as possible about possible disruption on these dates.

"We understand the inconvenience caused to families and appreciate that you will want to know how this will affect your child so that you can plan any alternative childcare arrangements.”

Next week’s national strike could be followed by a series of regional action, including strikes across Yorkshire and the Humber on February 28.

There could then be further national strike action on March 14 and 15.

According to advice from the Department of Education, headteachers are expected to “take all reasonable steps” to keep schools open for as many pupils as possible during a strike.

It also says the decision to open, restrict attendance, or close a school is for the headteacher.

The decision for academies rests with the academy trust, but is usually delegated to the principal.

"Headteachers should consult governors, parents and the local authority, academy trust or diocesan representative (where appropriate) before deciding whether to close,” says the guidance.

Sue McMahon from education campaigners Calderdale Against School Cuts, said: “With the announcement of strike action in schools, what we need to focus on is the fact that the strikes will not have any real long-term impact on a young person.

"Yes it will be a major inconvenience for the parent or carer, but 12 years of funding cuts, coupled with a staff recruitment crisis, is causing far more damage.

"Schools have seen an unprecedented decline in real terms funding including an unfunded pay award – the industrial action is not the fault of schools or teachers, rather a Government which doesn’t prioritise young people or value the professionals who work in schools.”