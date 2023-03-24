A majority of councillors voted for Coun Adam Wilkinson’s motion to support a campaign demanding “a fully-funded and above inflation pay rise for all teachers and support staff, for an end to Government cuts to school budgets and for more funding to be invested in education” at a meeting on Wednesday night.

Teachers and supporters of the National Education Union (NEU) had lobbied councillors arriving for the full council meeting at Halifax Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said most councillors would agree teaching staff were not just the backbone of the education system but also society, role models offering guidance, dedication and learning.

Councillors support teachers outside Halifax Town Hall

But they faced increasing workloads, diminishing resources and decreasing pay.

Since 2010, teachers had lost 23 per cent of pay in real terms, support staff 27 per cent, said Coun Wilkinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A high proportion of maintained schools were asking what would happen if they fell into deficit, he said.

“Budgets are so tight, teachers are now having to buy school equipment out of their own pockets,” he added.

Councillor Adam Wilkinson

“Our teachers have been undervalued for too long.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Conservative amendment was defeated.

Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) said there was much his party agreed with, but not necessarily the original motion’s resolution.

The Government was clear pay should reflect the essential job teachers did brilliantly and recognised there was more to do to ensure teaching remained an attractive profession, aiding recruitment and retention, he said.

But no one wanted to see more disruption for children, said Coun Blagbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) said Labour’s motion put too much emphasis on pay and there were other factors his group’s amendment reflected.

But Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said Government real-term reductions were having an adverse effect.

“Teachers where my kids attended school have spoken to me about taking pens, paper and food in for the kids,” he said.

Dealing with a recruitment and retention crisis they did not create, teachers were “exhausted, angry and upset” said Coun Patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad