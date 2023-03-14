National strikes are taking place by members of the NEU tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday over pay, school budgets and conditions.

These will be the third and fourth teacher strike days since the first took place on February 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue McMahon, from campaign group Calderdale Against School Cuts, said: “No matter how much the Government claim to have put in, schools are being forced to pay out even more.

Schools across the borough will see teachers walk out

"Providing basic equipment for pupils has now become the norm for teachers, who are both exhausted and angry, their workload has never been higher whilst their remuneration is at an all time low.

"School leaders are fighting a frustrating battle to retain their staffing at current barely adequate levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What is clear is that teachers and school leaders taking strike action this week are fighting not only for their own pay, but also to ensure that schools have adequate funding to provide a better tomorrow for their pupils.”

These are the Calderdale schools known to have announced they will be fully or partly shut on Wednesday and Thursday so far:

Brighouse High School will be closed to all except vulnerable students. Year 13 exams and a Year 12 Geography field trip will still go ahead.

Todmorden High School will be closed to all except vulnerable students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calder High School will only be open to Year 11 students.

Rastrick High School will be closed except to Year 11 and vulnerable students.

Lightcliffe Academy closed to all except Years 7 and 11 on Wednesday and closed to all except Year 11 on Thursday. Year 10 media exams will still go ahead.

The Brooksbank School will be closed to all except Year 11 and a select group of Year 10 students, along with vulnerable pupils, on Wednesday and closed to all except Year 12 and 13 students and some vulnerable students on Thursday. The school may also be able to open to a group of Year 11 and 10 students. A Year 10 Drama trip will go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax Academy will be closed to all primary school classes and for secondary year groups, will only open to Years 7 and 11.

In a letter to parents, Todmorden High School Headteacher Gill Shirt said: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly but we are unable to provide adequate supervision for students with the forecasted staffing levels in school.

"Of Todmorden High School’s teaching staff well over 50 per cent are NEU members. Heads are not permitted to ask staff if they will be in school.

Consequently we do not know how many teachers will be in school and we cannot ask other teachers to cover lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am sorry that you will have to make alternative arrangements for your child and that their education will be disrupted on those days.

"I know that the current situation is frustrating, and I ask that our school community continues to support each other as best we can moving forward.