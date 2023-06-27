The planned walkouts by members of the NEU will take place on Wednesday, July 5 and Friday, July 9.

The dates mean sports days and transition days – where children meet next year’s teachers – are likely to be hit.

Next week’s strike days are the seventh and eighth this year, with teachers taking industrial action over pay, conditions and school budgets.

NEU strike picket line outside Brighouse High School earlier this year

The Government says schools should be able to give teachers a 4.5 per cent pay increase without making cuts to other areas.

But the NEU disputes this, saying schools will have to make cuts to fund that, and says teachers need a bigger pay increase.

Headteachers across the borough have been contacting parents to let them know they will have to close their school to many of their pupils next week.

Simon Brass, Acting Headteacher at Brighouse High School, has told parents the school will be closed to most students on both strike days.

"We have not taken this decision lightly,” he said. “We remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our pupils and feel that we would be unable to provide this for any more pupils with the staff it appears we will have available.”

Todmorden High School will also be closed to most students, although the transition day for current Year 6 students will go ahead as planned.

Campaign group Calderdale Against School Cuts (CASC) says an anonymous survey it issued to all 84 of Calderdale’s primary school headteachers resulted in 98 per cent saying they have concerns about balancing their schools’ budgets for the next three years.

Of the 43 heads who sent a response, 88 per cent said they have not been able to replace staff who left in 2022/23, 67 per cent had cut support staff and 42 per cent had reduced teaching staff numbers.