Many schools are shut to some if not all year groups as members of the NEU protest over pay, budgets and conditions.

This video was filmed on the picket line this morning outside Brighouse High School.

Sue McMahon, from campaign group Calderdale Against School Cuts, said: “Providing basic equipment for pupils has now become the norm for teachers. The fact remains that the real terms reduction in Government funding is having a huge impact on schools.

The picket line at Brighouse High School this morning

"No matter how much the Government claim to have put in, schools are being forced to pay out even more.

"Schools have a recruitment and retention crisis that they didn’t create, they are seeing staff leave and not be replaced, thus increasing the work load of the remaining staff.

"Schools are being forced to make cuts, it’s no wonder that teachers have felt compelled to strike.

"This week’s strike action is not the fault of schools or teachers, rather this Government who clearly have their priorities in the wrong order.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has called the strikes “disappointing”.

“As a Government, we have made a serious offer to the leaders of the National Education Union and Royal College of Nursing: pause this week’s strikes, get round the table and talk about pay, conditions and reforms.

“It is hugely disappointing the NEU has thus far refused this serious offer and has not joined the Royal College of Nurses in calling off strikes.

"Instead of sitting round a table discussing pay, the NEU will once again cause disruption for children and families in Yorkshire and the Humber.

“Children deserve to be in school, and further strike action is simply unforgivable, especially after everything children have been through because of the pandemic.”

There could be further national teachers’ strike action on March 14 and 15.

