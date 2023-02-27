A Yorkshire and Humber-wide day of industrial action is planned by members of the NEU.

It follows a day of strike action earlier this month which saw most of the borough’s high schools forced to close to most if not all students.

Many primary schools were also affected.

Calderdale Trades Council-organised pickets for better pay outside the Calderdale Industrial Museum, Halifax

There could then be further national strike action on March 14 and 15.

These are the Calderdale schools known to have announced they will be fully or partly shut on Tuesday so far:

The Brooksbank School – open only to Year 11 and Year 13 and vulnerable students.

Brighouse High School – closed to all students

Lightcliffe Academy – closed to Years 7, 8 and 10

Todmorden High School – closed to all apart from a specified group

Calder High School – open only to Years 7 and 11

Halifax Academy – closed to Years 7, 8 and 9

Dan Whittall, President of Calderdale NEU, said: “Our education system remains in crisis.

"Support staff and teachers are underpaid, creating a recruitment and retention crisis across the sector.

"Proposed pay rises are under-funded, meaning the Government is effectively cutting the money available for education. This is putting a terrible strain on our schools and creating significant challenges for school leaders.

"Unfortunately, since our first day of action on February 1 the Government has refused to negotiate seriously with us and has made no proposals on pay or funding.

"They have also missed their deadline to submit their recommendations to the School Teachers Review Body for next year’s pay.

"Regrettably, given this inaction we must continue our campaign of strike action to defend the education system.

"Our picket lines were brilliantly supported last time - we thank our members and the public greatly for their solidarity.

"No teacher wants to strike, but everyone can see that enough is enough, and we cannot let this damage to our education system continue.

"We will have picket lines outside schools across Calderdale in the morning and our members will then head to Leeds for a large march and rally to save our schools.

"We meet outside the Art Gallery in Leeds’ Victoria Square at 11.30am, and supportive members of the public would be very welcome.

"Join us, demand that the Government pay up and help save our schools.”

In a letter to parents, Headteacher at Brighouse High School Richard Horsfield said: “We have a large number of teaching staff who are members of the National Education Union, and who intend to take part in strike action next Tuesday, which means that we are not in a position to safely open the school and maintain our high level of supervision and safety.

"I am therefore sorry to inform you that Brighouse High School will be closed to students on Tuesday, February 28. We are asking you not to send your child into school on this day.

"We have not taken this decision lightly. We remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our pupils and feel that we would be unable to provide this with the staff it appears we will have available.

"There is also a risk that teaching and support staff at our school might be impacted if their own children's school is closed.