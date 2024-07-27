Primary school is usually the first big step in a child’s educational journey, and their experience there can build the foundations of the rest of their academic career.

That’s why it’s so important that families find one that works well for them and their child, supporting them as they grow as an individual, and helping them fulfil their potential as a pupil.

The School Guide - an online evaluation resource for parents - has created a ranking of state primary school’s across England to help parents see what schools in their area have to offer, giving them a special ‘star rating’ out of five. This rating takes into account a whole range of factors sourced from official government data, which include the percentages of pupils performing at the expected levels in reading, writing, and maths in their SAT exams.

It also factors in the percentage of children found to be performing at a higher level, as well as Ofsted inspection ratings. All of the schools in the upper echelons of the list were rated either ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’, meaning inspectors found the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding all to be excellent. Here were the 15 primary schools from across England that took out the coveted top spots in School Guide’s 2024 league table:

1 . South Farnham School This is a primary school in Farnham, Sutton, with a roll of about 845 children. According to School Guide's data, most recently 100% of its pupils who sat their SAT exams met the expected standard in reading, writing and mathematics, while 48% were performing at a higher level. It is rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. | Google

2 . Redhill Primary School Redhill is a primary school in Ockbrook, Derbyshire, with a roll of about 218 children. According to School Guide's data, most recently 97% of its pupils who sat their SAT exams met the expected standard in reading, writing and mathematics, while 47% were performing at a higher level. It is rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. | Google

3 . St Stephen's Church of England Primary School St Stephen's is an Anglican primary school in Shepherd's Bush, West London, with a roll size of 439. According to School Guide's data, most recently 93% of its pupils who sat their SAT exams met the expected standard in reading, writing and mathematics, while 46% were performing at a higher level. It is rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. | Google