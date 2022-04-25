The 16 Calderdale schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

Parents and guardians found out last week which primary schools their children will be attending when they start school for the first time in September.

Primary school offer day, which took place on 19 April, is where parents and guardians of children aged three and four are told whether they have succeeded in securing a place for their child at the school of their choice.

Here are all of the 16 schools with an 'Outstanding' Ofsted report in Calderdale.

The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.

1. All Saints' CofE VA Junior and Infant School Dudwell Lane, Halifax, HX3 0SD

2. Carr Green Primary School Carr Green Lane, Rastrick, HD6 3LT

3. Copley Primary School Wakefield Road, Copley, Halifax, HX3 0TP

4. The Crossley Heath School Skircoat Moor Road, Halifax, HX3 0HG