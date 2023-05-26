News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

The Crossley Heath: 'Outstanding' Halifax grammar school is looking for a new headteacher

One of Halifax’s grammar schools needs a new head.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th May 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 17:05 BST

Lynette Cassidy has announced she will be retiring from her post at The Crossley Heath School in December after six years as headteacher.

“Leading this iconic grammar school has been a career highlight, she said. “I am so proud of everything the staff and students have achieved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Working through the pandemic was an enormous challenge but our school community has come out the other end far stronger.”

Lynette Cassidy is leaving The Crossley Heath School in HalifaxLynette Cassidy is leaving The Crossley Heath School in Halifax
Lynette Cassidy is leaving The Crossley Heath School in Halifax
Most Popular

Chair of the school’s trustees Yasmin Ahmed said a “rigorous, fair, and transparent process” is now underway to find a new leader.

Promising the search would cover “the length and breadth of the UK”, she added: “Lynnette has done a fantastic job leading the school over the past six years and we recognise the importance of finding the best possible leader for our historic school."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Crossley Heath School, rated by Ofsted as ‘Outstanding’, was formed in 1985 following an amalgamation of Heath School and Crossley and Porter School.

Read More
The Griffin: How famous Bollywood baddie has become new landlord at Calderdale v...
Related topics:HalifaxOfsted