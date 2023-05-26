Lynette Cassidy has announced she will be retiring from her post at The Crossley Heath School in December after six years as headteacher.

“Leading this iconic grammar school has been a career highlight, she said. “I am so proud of everything the staff and students have achieved.

"Working through the pandemic was an enormous challenge but our school community has come out the other end far stronger.”

Lynette Cassidy is leaving The Crossley Heath School in Halifax

Chair of the school’s trustees Yasmin Ahmed said a “rigorous, fair, and transparent process” is now underway to find a new leader.

Promising the search would cover “the length and breadth of the UK”, she added: “Lynnette has done a fantastic job leading the school over the past six years and we recognise the importance of finding the best possible leader for our historic school."

