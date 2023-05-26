The Crossley Heath: 'Outstanding' Halifax grammar school is looking for a new headteacher
Lynette Cassidy has announced she will be retiring from her post at The Crossley Heath School in December after six years as headteacher.
“Leading this iconic grammar school has been a career highlight, she said. “I am so proud of everything the staff and students have achieved.
"Working through the pandemic was an enormous challenge but our school community has come out the other end far stronger.”
Chair of the school’s trustees Yasmin Ahmed said a “rigorous, fair, and transparent process” is now underway to find a new leader.
Promising the search would cover “the length and breadth of the UK”, she added: “Lynnette has done a fantastic job leading the school over the past six years and we recognise the importance of finding the best possible leader for our historic school."
The Crossley Heath School, rated by Ofsted as ‘Outstanding’, was formed in 1985 following an amalgamation of Heath School and Crossley and Porter School.