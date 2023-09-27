Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students at The Crossley Heath School “know that they are well looked after in this kind and supportive environment” said inspectors from the education watchdog who visited in July and published their report yesterday (Tuesday).

Rating the school as ‘Good’ the inspectors said leaders have ensured that pupils benefit from an ambitious curriculum.

"Teaching staff are clear about what to teach and how to teach it,” said their report.

Head Teacher of The Crossley Heath School Lynnette Cassidy

“They have strong subject knowledge and give clear explanations in lessons."

They added: “Leaders have ensured that reading has a high profile across the school.

"Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities benefit from the same high-quality education as their peers.”

Their was applause for the students’ behaviour, which was described as “exemplary”.

"Leaders have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. Pupils rise to these expectations” said the report.

"Pupils are polite and articulate. They interact with others in a warm and considerate manner.

"Staff care for pupils. This makes them feel valued. They are proud to attend the school.

"Pupils show respect for their peers and their teachers. Pupils learn in a calm and purposeful atmosphere, where their high academic aspirations can be fulfilled.

"Pupils are confident to raise any concerns with trusted adults. Incidents of bullying are rare. On the few occasions that it occurs, staff deal with it promptly.”

The report also said: “Staff enjoy working at this inclusive school. They know that leaders take any concerns they have seriously. This includes consideration for their well-being and workload.”

The inspectors could find only two areas where the school can improve.

They said some subject leaders needed a clearer picture of how well pupils are following the intended curriculum, and the use of assessment across subjects to check pupils are learning the knowledge and skills they need could be boosted.

Lynnette Cassidy, Head Teacher at The Crossley Heath School, said: “The school was last inspected in 2011 and our provision and ethos are now stronger than at the time the school was last inspected.

"In this context, we are pleased to be deemed to be ‘Good’ with high quality provision and many varied strengths.

"There is much to celebrate within this report which is a testament to the hard work and effort shown by our young people who are supported by a dedicated and passionate staff body.

"Ofsted found just two aspects which require attention and we are already working to ensure these are improved.

"I am very proud of all of our students, as well as the staff that go above and beyond to achieve a shared vision to support our students, their families and the wider community. I also thank our strong and committed board of trustees.