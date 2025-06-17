Halifax students are volunteering to get covered in colour in aid of their school and four charities.

Fundraising Fortnight returns to The Crossley Heath School for a second year, running from Monday, July 7 to Friday, July 18.

Following the huge success of last year’s campaign, where students raised more than £11,000, the school has set an ambitious target for 2025 of £14,610.

The figure marks a meaningful milestone in the school’s history, representing £1 for every day since Crossley and Porter and Heath Grammar School merged to form what is now The Crossley Heath School.

The Crossley Heath School in Halifax is holding a colour run as part of its fundraising activities

Half of the funds raised will go to the school itself to support improvement projects and the rest will be divided between Overgate Hospice, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, St Augustine’s Centre, and Noah’s Ark.

All students and staff are being challenged to raise as much as they can, through in-school activities and independent entrepreneurial efforts outside school hours.

In-school highlights include a non-uniform day where students and staff are being encouraged to wear cultural or identity-expressing clothing, celebrating diversity across the school community, and a student-led marketplace.

The school will also hold a colour run, with students encouraged to gain sponsorship to take part.

Several local businesses have sponsored colour stations to boost funds and community involvement – O&C, Dean Clough, Covea Insurance, Northern Arts Factory and Kumon Halifax Central.

The school was originally founded through philanthropy by the Crossley Brothers in the 1800s.

Fundraising Fortnight aims to honour that legacy by encouraging a spirit of giving back and strengthening community connections.