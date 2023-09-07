Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Halifax Academy, which teaches children from age four to 16, has been given a ‘Good’ rating following its latest visit from the education watchdog.

The team of inspectors who went to the school on Gibbet Street said behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management are ‘Outstanding’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their report said: “Leaders are determined that pupils will receive an education that provides them with the qualifications and confidence to make a positive difference in their community and beyond.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax Academy has Cockapoo therapy dogs to help students

"Pupils benefit greatly from curriculums and programmes put in place to meet these goals.”

The report also said students are expertly supported to “develop a voice to positively change their world” and benefit from a wide range of clubs and societies.

Pupils’ behaviour in lessons and around school is calm and focused, and learning is very rarely disrupted, the inspectors added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is little bullying in school,” the report said. “When it does happen, pupils report it, and it is dealt with promptly and effectively.

The Halifax Academy

"Pupils appreciate the education they are receiving and the doors it is helping to open for their future.”

The inspectors said the standards that pupils have achieved in national examinations have not returned to the impressive levels before the pandemic but they learn well and are catching up on lost learning quickly.

“Those pupils with potential barriers to learning receive the support they need to learn effectively,” said the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the inspectors said: “Pupils’ personal development is of equal importance to leaders as pupils’ academic success.

"Leaders at all levels know the school well. They work very closely with the community and community representatives.

"Decisions made are always in the best interests of pupils.”

Headteacher Matt Perry said: “We are incredibly proud of what we do each and every day, and how we support both students and staff to learn and develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is really pleasing to see that Ofsted recognised how safe and happy the students are, as well as the great partnership between the school and the community.