News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

The Halifax Academy: Top award for Halifax school 'putting children first by developing happy, highly-skilled staff'

A Halifax school is one of only a handful across the country picked to win a top title.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Halifax Academy is one of 12 schools to be named a Flexible Working Ambassador School by the Department for Education.

The title means it will provide advice and guidance to other schools, through coaching, seminars, and conferences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Headteacher, Matt Perry, said: "We put our children first by developing happy, highly skilled staff.

Matt Perry, headteacher at Halifax Academy. Matt Perry, headteacher at Halifax Academy.
Matt Perry, headteacher at Halifax Academy.
Most Popular

"There has never been a more crucial time to rethink the way we work in schools and we are exceptionally proud of our expertise in this area.

"Working with young people is an undoubted privilege, yet education struggles to recruit the best graduates and retain experienced professionals.

"Schools need to be radical, creative and dare to do things differently, and that is what we always strive for here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"While I am pleased that our work has been recognised, I am honoured that we have been chosen to support other schools in areas of high deprivation.

The Halifax Academy has been picked for the top titleThe Halifax Academy has been picked for the top title
The Halifax Academy has been picked for the top title

"We look forward to helping those who need it most."

CEO of Impact Education Multi Academy Trust – which Halifax Academy is part of - Mick Kay, said: "We are incredibly proud of the work at The Halifax Academy – what a tremendous achievement.

"We are excited to share our work with trusts and schools across the country.

"Education must adapt to the post-pandemic landscape. We are a forward-looking trust, where hearts and minds connect, striving for the best for our young people and colleagues."

Related topics:HalifaxSchools