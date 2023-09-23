Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Halifax Academy is one of 12 schools to be named a Flexible Working Ambassador School by the Department for Education.

The title means it will provide advice and guidance to other schools, through coaching, seminars, and conferences.

Headteacher, Matt Perry, said: "We put our children first by developing happy, highly skilled staff.

Matt Perry, headteacher at Halifax Academy.

"There has never been a more crucial time to rethink the way we work in schools and we are exceptionally proud of our expertise in this area.

"Working with young people is an undoubted privilege, yet education struggles to recruit the best graduates and retain experienced professionals.

"Schools need to be radical, creative and dare to do things differently, and that is what we always strive for here.

"While I am pleased that our work has been recognised, I am honoured that we have been chosen to support other schools in areas of high deprivation.

The Halifax Academy has been picked for the top title

"We look forward to helping those who need it most."

CEO of Impact Education Multi Academy Trust – which Halifax Academy is part of - Mick Kay, said: "We are incredibly proud of the work at The Halifax Academy – what a tremendous achievement.

"We are excited to share our work with trusts and schools across the country.