A Halifax grammar school where students “receive high levels of academic and pastoral support” has been commended by Ofsted inspectors.

The North Halifax Grammar School has been rated ‘Good’ by the team of inspectors from the education watchdog who visited the school last month and published their report today (Monday).

Their report described the school as “ambitious and caring” and said “pupils receive high levels of academic and pastoral support”.

"As a result, relationships between pupils and staff are warm and respectful,” said the report. "This helps to promote a positive culture in the school.”

The North Halifax Grammar School has been praised by Ofsted inspectors

The report also said students’ behaviour is “calm and orderly” and “pupils speak positively about the ways leaders respond to their concerns”.

And it said the school has designed an ambitious curriculum which is delivered well.

"Teachers have a strong understanding of their subjects,” said the inspectors. “In the sixth form, students particularly benefit from their teachers’

expertise which is used to deepen students’ understanding and provoke challenging, academic discussion.”

There is an extensive range of extra-curricular opportunities, and pupils also receive high-quality careers advice and work experience.

The school’s sixth form was rated as ‘Outstanding’, with inspectors describing it as “exceptional”.

The inspectors could only find two areas where the school can improve.

They said sometimes, lessons are not adapted sufficiently so that all pupils are able to achieve their potential, and the PSHE programme requires further development to ensure pupils have sufficiently detailed knowledge of fundamental British values.

Headteacher Desmond Deehan said: “Ofsted have graded the school Good overall with an Outstanding Sixth Form. We are satisfied thatthis is a fair reflection of where the school is and we are pleased that the Inspectors assessment matches our own self evaluation.

“The description of NHGS as ‘an ambitious and caring school’ where ‘relationships…. are warm and respectful’ neatly captures the essence ofour school.

"Much more was shared by inspectors at the feedback to leaders and trustees which cannot be included in the report. Of particular note was the frequent use of the word ‘joy’ to describe the experience of being in the school.