The six Calderdale primary schools getting cash to offer free breakfast clubs

Six of Caldedale’s primary schools will receive Government funding to provide free breakfast clubs from next month.

They are among the first 750 schools across the country to be running the scheme, aimed at saving families up to £450 a year.

They are:

Trinity Academy St Peter’s in Halifax

MP for the Calder Valley Josh Fenton-Glynn

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy in Halifax

Cornholme Junior, Infant and Nursery School

Scout Road Academy

Elland CE Junior, Infant and Nursery School

Luddenden CE School

All youngsters who go to these schools will be able to access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of childcare every day.

Kate Dearden, MP for Halifax, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Trinity Academy St Peter’s and St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy have been selected as two of the first schools to benefit from Labour’s free breakfast clubs and I cannot wait to visit these clubs and see them in action.

"It’s a testament to both these schools and the Labour government’s dedication to getting children school-ready so they are able to improve their attendance, attainment and wellbeing, as well as improving the household finances of local families."

Mathew Brown, headteacher at Trinity Academy St Peter’s, said: “We are delighted to be one of the early adopter schools. Breakfast clubs have already made a massive difference to pupils’ wellbeing, providing them with time to settle in, socialise with friends and get ready to learn.”

Josh Fenton-Glynn, MP for Calder Valley, said: "I’m proud to be part of a Labour government that ensures all kids, no matter what their background, start the school day fed and ready to learn.”

The clubs come alongside a raft of measures designed to cut the cost of living for families, including a commitment to reduce uniform costs through a cap on branded items.

Schools were chosen from across England to ensure the scheme tests and learns from a variety of schools.

Once the results are evaluated, further details of a national roll-out will follow.

