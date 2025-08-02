'The system is broken and we need to fix it': MP wants to hear from Halifax parents to help shape SEND reform
Kate Dearden says she wants to hear first-hand about people’s experiences of navigating the system of support for young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).
Those experiences will help shape a much-needed reform of the system, she says.
"I hear too often about the devastating impact delays, complications and lack of support can have on children and families in Halifax,” said Ms Dearden.
"The system is broken and we need to fix it.
"But this reform must be led by those who know the system and what needs to change.
"So as this Government considers how to improve and reform SEND provision, I want to work with you to ensure my feedback to ministers reflects the challenges and experiences of families in Halifax.”
She is holding four round table sessions. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/KateDeardenMP