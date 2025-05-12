The top secondary schools for attendance in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Elland and Brighouseplaceholder image
The top secondary schools for attendance in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Elland and Brighouse

The top secondary schools for attendance in Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden, Elland and Brighouse

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Absence rates varied significantly between Calderdale schools

There are different factors that can impact a school’s absence rate, including illness, term-time holidays and truancy.

The Government’s absence and attendance figures for the full 2023/24 school year have been revealed.

Figures from the Department for Education show the rate of pupils absent from 10 per cent or more of possible sessions in Calderdale was 20.5 per cent in the 2023-24 academic year – down from 21.5 per cent the year before.

Meanwhile, 1.9 per cent were "severely absent", missing 50% or more of sessions. Each day has two sessions, morning and afternoon.

Across England, the rate of persistently absent students improved slightly from 21.2 per cent in 2022-23 to 20 per cent last year.

However, 2.3 per cent were severely absent across the country – the highest level since records began in 2006-07.

We’ve taken a closer look at the secondary schools across Calderdale - excluding private and special schools - to see how they measure up when it comes to absences.

Here’s how they fared, from those with the lowest absence rates, to the highest:

In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 6.1%, 5.4% authorised and 0.7% unauthorised.

1. North Halifax Grammar School

In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 6.1%, 5.4% authorised and 0.7% unauthorised. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 6.2%, 5.3% authorised and 0.9% unauthorised.

2. The Crossley Heath School

In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 6.2%, 5.3% authorised and 0.9% unauthorised. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 6.8%, 4.8% authorised and 2.1% unauthorised.

3. Brighouse High School

In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 6.8%, 4.8% authorised and 2.1% unauthorised. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 6.9%, 3.4% authorised and 3.6% unauthorised.

4. Trinity Academy Halifax

In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 6.9%, 3.4% authorised and 3.6% unauthorised. Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleHalifaxHebden BridgeTodmordenGovernmentEngland
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice