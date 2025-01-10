The William Henry Smith School Celebrates Landmark 20th Consecutive ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted Judgement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The William Henry Smith School, a renowned residential special school in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, has achieved an unparalleled milestone, earning its 20th consecutive "Outstanding" rating from Ofsted following its most recent Care inspection. This extraordinary achievement cements the school's position as a beacon of excellence in education and care for boys with social, emotional, and mental health difficulties.

The inspection report, released in December 2024, highlighted the school's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional child-centred care, therapeutic support, and holistic development opportunities. Inspectors commended the dedication and expertise of the leadership team, headed by Executive Principal Sue Ackroyd, who was described as an exemplary leader committed to ensuring every child's needs are met.

Key Highlights from the Ofsted Report:

Outstanding Care and Support: Inspectors praised the nurturing environment created by the school's dedicated staff, who go above and beyond to foster trust, build confidence, and strengthen family relationships.

Comprehensive Safeguarding Practices : The school's robust safeguarding strategies and proactive risk management ensure children feel safe and supported at all times.

: The school's robust safeguarding strategies and proactive risk management ensure children feel safe and supported at all times. Therapeutic and Holistic Approach: On-site multi-agency support, including drama therapy, occupational therapy, and speech and language services, was recognised for its significant positive impact on children's emotional and social development.

On-site multi-agency support, including drama therapy, occupational therapy, and speech and language services, was recognised for its significant positive impact on children's emotional and social development. Exceptional Leadership and Management: The report lauded the leadership team for its focus on continuous improvement and its ability to inspire staff to deliver outstanding care and education.

The William Henry Smith School

Principal Sue Ackroyd expressed her pride and gratitude, stating:

"This recognition reflects the relentless passion and dedication of our entire team. At The William Henry Smith School, we strive not only to meet but to exceed the highest standards, ensuring our students are equipped with the skills, confidence, and resilience they need for life. Achieving this historic milestone of 20 consecutive 'Outstanding' inspections is a testament to the extraordinary community we've built together."

The school's legacy of excellence spans decades, with its unique blend of tailored education, therapeutic interventions, and family-centred support making a lasting difference in the lives of students and their families.

As a pioneer in residential special education, The William Henry Smith School continues to lead the way, sharing its expertise nationally to help other schools achieve similar outcomes for children in need.