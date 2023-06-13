The headteacher of Caversham Primary School in Reading took her own life in January following an Ofsted inspection.

Schools which are given an inadequate rating over keeping children safe will be re-inspected sooner to give them a chance to improve, reports will reference the school rather than individual staff when discussing areas of weakness and schools will get more information around the timing of inspections.

But Ofsted's one-word ratings system is not being scrapped.

Students at Park Lane Academy in Halifax. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mungo Sheppard, headteacher at Ash Green School, said: "It’s good that some change is planned but there are more changes needed as well as more recognition of the changed climate that schools find themselves in.

"Like most head teacher colleagues I feel the ‘one word’ grading is too simplistic and too damaging when that outcome is not ‘Good’.

"I also feel that the seismic shift in terms of where children and families have been affected - particularly in disadvantaged communities - since Covid and through the current cost of living crisis has left staff feeling more vulnerable to inspections focusing on attainment, progress, behaviour and attendance which have all been adversely impacted through no fault of the school.

"Schools are receiving children now who were born at the start of the pandemic and with an education system that is underfunded and not set up for the huge increase in SEND and SEMH issues, we need an inspection system more attuned to this context and ready to work with schools."

CEO of Trinity Multi-Academy Trust, Michael Gosling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Gosling, Trinity MAT CEO, said: "I think the changes are to be welcomed and will make a significant difference.

"I am particularly pleased to see that a quicker re-inspection of schools graded as a ‘4’ due to safeguarding is to be introduced, as well as an overhaul of Ofsted’s Complaints Policy."I believe that we need an external, independent inspectorate because it makes us accountable as school leaders and helps us to raise standards in schools.

"This benefits the children in our care, which is why we are doing it all in the first place.

"Ofsted isn’t perfect – it would be difficult to create an inspection process that was – but overall it is force of good in education and these reforms also shows that it listens, and reacts to those in the profession, when valid issues are raised."