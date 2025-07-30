More Calderdale parents will be urged to walk their children to school in a bid to avoid “a dog-eat-dog motorised scrum”.

Councillors have agreed to pro-actively work with schools to improve safety around school gates – including limiting parking near entrances, more walking and use of public transport – after debating the issue at a recent meeting.

Calderdale has many schools in clusters and at peak time mayhem results, they said – some describing an incident where a vehicle only just missed a group of children.

Coun Shane Taylor (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden) proposed the motion, saying: “It’s basically a dog-eat-dog motorised scrum at three o’clock.

“Going to and from school shouldn’t involve a risk assessment.”

Councillors also spoke about problems including cars mounting and parking on pavements, parking in private driveways and double-parking - resulting in an emergency services vehicle being blocked in one case.

Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) said: “They’re actually wanting to park inside the school, some of them”.

And Coun Dot Foster (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said: “You don’t have to park right at the school gate – there’s these things called legs which the vast majority of people can use to walk a little way from the car to the gate.”

Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town) said people needed to accept restrictions around schools where children’s safety was clearly an issue were sometimes the right thing to do.

He also praised colleague Coun Ann Kingston (Lab, Skircoat) who had stood up to opposition to a School Streets scheme in the ward.