These are the 2023/2024 term dates and holiday times for Calderdale schools

Here are the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale for 2023/2024.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Sep 2022, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:51 BST

Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.

2023

September 4: School opens for Autumn term.

Classroom
Classroom
October 27: School closes for Autumn half-term

November 6: School re-opens after Autumn half-term

December 22: School closes for the end of Autumn term

2024

January 8: School opens for Spring term

February 9: School closes for Spring half-term

February 19: School re-opens after Spring half-term

March 22: School closes for the end of Spring term

April 8: School opens for Summer term.

May 6: School closed: May Day

May 24: School closes for Summer half-term

June 3: School re-opens after Summer half-term

July 22: School closes for the end of Summer term

