These are the 2023/2024 term dates and holiday times for Calderdale schools
Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.
2023
September 4: School opens for Autumn term.
October 27: School closes for Autumn half-term
November 6: School re-opens after Autumn half-term
December 22: School closes for the end of Autumn term
2024
January 8: School opens for Spring term
February 9: School closes for Spring half-term
February 19: School re-opens after Spring half-term
March 22: School closes for the end of Spring term
April 8: School opens for Summer term.
May 6: School closed: May Day
May 24: School closes for Summer half-term
June 3: School re-opens after Summer half-term
July 22: School closes for the end of Summer term