These are the Calderdale school summer holiday dates 2022 and when the schools start back

As the summer holidays edge closer, the latest school year is coming to an end.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 10:48 am

Here are the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale for 2022/2023. Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.

July 26: School closes for the end of Summer term

September 5: School opens for Autumn term

October 21: School closes for Autumn half-term

October 31: School re-opens after Autumn half-term

December 16: School closes for the end of Autumn term

January 3: School opens for Spring term

February 10: School closes for Spring half-term

February 20: School re-opens after Spring half-term

March 31: School closes for the end of Spring term

April 17: School opens for Summer term.

May 1: School closed: May Day

May 26: School closes for Summer half-term

June 5: School re-opens after Summer half-term

July 25: School closes for the end of Summer term

