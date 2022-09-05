These are the term dates and holiday times for Calderdale schools in 2022/2023
The new school year begins in Calderdale.
Here are the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale for 2022/2023. Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.
September 5: School opens for Autumn term
October 21: School closes for Autumn half-term
October 31: School re-opens after Autumn half-term
December 16: School closes for the end of Autumn term
January 3: School opens for Spring term
February 10: School closes for Spring half-term
February 20: School re-opens after Spring half-term
March 31: School closes for the end of Spring term
April 17: School opens for Summer term.
May 1: School closed: May Day
May 26: School closes for Summer half-term
June 5: School re-opens after Summer half-term
July 25: School closes for the end of Summer term