News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

These are the term dates and holiday times for Calderdale schools in 2022/2023

The new school year begins in Calderdale.

By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 5th September 2022, 8:13 am

Here are the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale for 2022/2023. Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.

September 5: School opens for Autumn term

October 21: School closes for Autumn half-term

Classroom

Most Popular

October 31: School re-opens after Autumn half-term

December 16: School closes for the end of Autumn term

January 3: School opens for Spring term

February 10: School closes for Spring half-term

February 20: School re-opens after Spring half-term

March 31: School closes for the end of Spring term

April 17: School opens for Summer term.

May 1: School closed: May Day

May 26: School closes for Summer half-term

June 5: School re-opens after Summer half-term

July 25: School closes for the end of Summer term

Halifax nostalgia: 26 pictures of school starters in Calderdale from 2004

Things to do: 9 of the best attractions in Halifax according to TripAdvisor

CalderdaleAutumn