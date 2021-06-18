These are the term dates for Calderdale schools in 2021/2022

As the summer holidays edge closer, the latest school year is coming to an end.

Here are the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale for 2020. Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.

July 27: School closes for end of Summer term

September 6: School opens for Autumn term.

October 22: School closes for Autumn half-term

November 1: School re-opens after Autumn half-term

December 17: School closes for the end of Autumn term

January 4: School opens for Spring term

February 18: School closes for Spring half-term

February 28: School re-opens after Spring half-term

April 8: School closes for the end of Spring term

April 25: School opens for Summer term.

May 2: School closed: May Day

May 27: School closes for Summer half-term

June 2 and 3: Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday

June 6: School re-opens after Summer half-term

July 26: School closes for the end of Summer term

