These banners have been appearing outside Calderdale schools to highlight funding crisis

Banners have appeared outside schools across Calderdale today to raise awareness about a funding crisis they face.

Calderdale Against School Cuts has joined forces with other parent groups nationwide to highlight that the crisis is ongoing.

Sue McMahon from CASC said: "With four out of every five Calderdale schools worse off next year than in 2015, schools no longer have the money to meet their needs. Calderdale schools have seen a cut in Government funding of £39.4m since 2015.

"These cuts have seen reductions in staffing, essential maintenance axed, subjects lost, resources decimated, and staff covering multitudes of extra tasks on top of their daily duties, all of which have a knock on effect on pupils' education at a time when pupil numbers are increasing.

"Further cuts inflicted on local authorities by central Government, have left schools starved of the services they once relied on, with schools having to become the fourth emergency service.

"Despite the additional funding promised to schools next year, schools this year are still having to make cuts, our schools still have less money per pupil in real terms funding today than in 2015.

"Having had nine years of underfunding, the recent funding announcements barely scratch the surface. This is why Calderdale Against School Cuts is escalating the campaign against school cuts."