"This is a school transformed" - The Brooksbank School in Elland receives an Ofsted ‘Good’ in all areas

An Elland school that was rated inadequate by Ofsted in 2022 has now received a ‘Good’ rating in all areas.

Following a recent inspection, Ofsted now calls The Brooksbank School ‘a school transformed’.

Inspectors visited the school at the start of April and looked at the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and sixth-form provision, rating all these as Good.

Head of School Darren Atkinson and students from The Brooksbank School and Brooksbank Sixth Form celebrate their Ofsted achievement.

They noted that school has fostered a strong community built around core values of respect, empathy and determination.

The report stated: “Pupils feel safe and are proud to be part of this vibrant school. They are welcoming to all, positive and speak confidently about their learning.

“Older pupils say how much their school experience has improved.”

Inspectors also praised the school's ambitious curriculum, with clear learning endpoints established. They recognised that reading is central to the school's approach, with pupils encouraged to read widely and often.

The report detailed the improvement of pupils since the last inspection: “There have been sustained improvements in both pupils’ attendance and behaviour over the last two years.

"Pupils behave positively in lessons, contributing to the calm and purposeful atmosphere in the classroom.

"Staff strive to understand pupils well and to remove any barriers to success.

"The school uses a range of bespoke approaches, including working effectively with external agencies, to secure the help that pupils need.”

Inspectors noted how the school has considered carefully the way in which it provides for pupils’ wider development.

The report said: “Pupils learn age-appropriate content in terms of relationships and how to keep themselves safe.

“Pupils are encouraged to have high aspirations when considering their future careers, and the school has strong links with a range of employers."

This achievement comes off the back of a record year of exam results, seeing students achieve the best results in the school’s history last August.

Head of School Darren Atkinson said: “It’s a really proud moment to reach this significant milestone on our journey.

"It tops off so many amazing Brooksbank moments for me, including becoming both National and Calderdale Champions in rugby this year, a sell out show, and the positive feedback we’ve had from the local community through our massive volunteering programme. It shows what happens when a community comes together and believes in each other.

"Elland deserves an amazing school and we are proud to offer the community exactly that.”

Executive Headteacher Dave Hewitt, Together Learning Trust, said: “We’re delighted the school now has an Ofsted report that confirms what we already knew: Brooksbank is an amazing school and there’s more to come.

"The transformation of the school has been a collective effort and owes its success to many people.

"The school and trust leaders, trustees and governors, the amazing staff and students, the supportive families and indeed the wider Elland community all played essential roles and should feel proud.”

The school’s turnaround was supported from February 2022 by school leaders from Education Exchange.

It joined Together Learning Trust in June 2022, and appointed Darren Atkinson as Head of School in March 2023.