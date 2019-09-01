This is how Ofsted rates each of our primary schools in Calderdale
Hundreds of school children will be starting at their new primary school in Calderdale.
Here we look at each individual school and how Ofsted has rated them. The ratings by the watchdog show's the results of the school's last full inspection.
1. Triangle CofE VC Primary School
Outstanding. Inspected 31 January 2007
2. St Mary's Catholic Primary School
Good. Inspected 21 Mar 2018
3. St Patrick's Catholic Primary School
Requires Improvement. Inspected 26 March 2019
4. The Halifax Academy
Good. Inspected 14 September 2017
