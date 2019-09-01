How Ofsted rates our school

This is how Ofsted rates each of our primary schools in Calderdale

Hundreds of school children will be starting at their new primary school in Calderdale.

Here we look at each individual school and how Ofsted has rated them. The ratings by the watchdog show's the results of the school's last full inspection.

Outstanding. Inspected 31 January 2007

1. Triangle CofE VC Primary School

Good. Inspected 21 Mar 2018

2. St Mary's Catholic Primary School

Requires Improvement. Inspected 26 March 2019

3. St Patrick's Catholic Primary School

Good. Inspected 14 September 2017

4. The Halifax Academy

