Three Calderdale primary schools come together for first ever join residential trip

Excited Year 6 pupils from Trinity Academy Akroydon in Boothtown, Brighouse based Trinity Academy St Chad’s and Trinity Academy St Peter’s of Sowerby, enjoyed a three-day action-packed stay at Kingswood Activity Centre near Doncaster.

Fun-filled days were ended by fireside jokes and riddles accompanied by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. After a full English breakfast each day, the children participated in a vast range of activities including archery, raft building, abseiling, bushcraft, laser tag, canoeing, climbing, games such as aeroball, gliding down zip wires, and even a trail of mystery.

The residential was a great success and the Trinity MAT primary schools all hope to be back next year.