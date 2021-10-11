Three Calderdale primary schools come together for first ever join residential trip

The three Trinity Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) primary schools got together recently for their first ever joint residential trip, which proved to be very memorable for everyone.

By Tom Scargill
Monday, 11th October 2021, 10:49 am

Excited Year 6 pupils from Trinity Academy Akroydon in Boothtown, Brighouse based Trinity Academy St Chad’s and Trinity Academy St Peter’s of Sowerby, enjoyed a three-day action-packed stay at Kingswood Activity Centre near Doncaster.

Fun-filled days were ended by fireside jokes and riddles accompanied by hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. After a full English breakfast each day, the children participated in a vast range of activities including archery, raft building, abseiling, bushcraft, laser tag, canoeing, climbing, games such as aeroball, gliding down zip wires, and even a trail of mystery.

The residential was a great success and the Trinity MAT primary schools all hope to be back next year.

Assistant Principal at Trinity Academy St Chad’s, Tom Smaldon commented, “The children have had such a fantastic experience rising to the challenge of all these brilliant activities with pupils from across our schools, and made some lifelong memories along the way.”

Calderdale