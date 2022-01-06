Three Calderdale primary schools offering parents help to buy children's uniform

The vouchers are for children starting Reception in September.

In what they say is "a goodwill gesture to thank families for supporting their school in difficult times", Trinity MAT Primary is offering parents and carers £50 uniform vouchers for pupils placed to start in Reception at Academy Akroydon, Trinity Academy St Chad's and Trinity Academy St Peter's in September 2022.

Director of Primaries at Trinity MAT, Emma Hanlon said: “Our primaries have worked tirelessly since the start of the pandemic, adapting to support our families by finding solutions to hardships they may face.

"Trinity MAT primaries are proud to be able to offer families in our local communities the gift of a full free uniform and PE kit for their children starting at one of our three primaries in September 2022.

"Our families have supported us throughout the pandemic, and we are grateful to have a small chance to give back to them.”

Vouchers can be spent in the Halifax branch of The Uniform Shop and will be provided via the school's administrations team.

Parents and carers will need to contact the school and provide evidence of their child's school offer to get the voucher. They will be able to use the voucher between July 1 and September 30.