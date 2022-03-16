Tiny Calderdale poets to have work published
Youngsters at two Calderdale nurseries are set to have their poems included in a new book.
By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:05 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 11:06 am
The pre-school children at Welcome Nurseries Greetland and Welcome Nurseries Bramley Lane, in Hipperholme, submitted poems for the Young Writers competition My First Poem.
The nurseries have now been told all of the children's poems have been chosen to be published in a book - My First Poem 2022 - Wondrous Rhymes.
The books will be released on May 13.
Kirstie Knowles, from Welcome Nurseries Greetland, said: "The children have loved taking part in writing poems about their life."