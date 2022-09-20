Todmorden High School students pay their respects to the Queen and former student

Miss Shirt took eight student representatives to St Mary’s Church, Todmorden to lay flowers in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Students attended St Mary’s in full school uniform and held a minute’s silence in which to pay their respects in the Queen’s memory. Many of our students have had questions about the Queen’s passing and we have delivered assemblies and form time presentations to help students to understand what this means for Great Britain.

“Jalib Naqeebi, a former student of Todmorden High School, sadly passed away in the summer holidays. His family and friends have created a memorial for him in Patmos Gardens in Todmorden. Miss Shirt and our student representatives also paid a visit to this memorial to lay flowers on behalf of the school community in memory of Jalib.”

