Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the huge success of its live gigs – which have seen the likes of Sting, George Ezra and Tom Jones at the historic venue – The Piece Hall is working with promoters Cuffe and Taylor and Tracy Brabin to offer a new “skills bootcamp”.

The intensive 12-week training programme will be delivered at The Orange Box Young People’s Centre, next to The Piece Hall, by specialists from Production Park’s Academy of Live Technology in Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students will learn how to run and crew major concerts and events, getting to grips with core aspects such as sound, lighting, rigging and staging.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson

Nicky Chance-Thompson, chief executive of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We’ve had a vision at the trust to create opportunities for employment in music and live events for some time and I’m incredibly grateful to the mayor for agreeing to fund this training.

“Our 2023 gig season, in partnership with Cuffe and Taylor, was our biggest and best yet and we’re passionate about sharing this success as widely as possible.

“It’s always been part of the plan to help open doors in the creative industries for disadvantaged young people, marginalised and minority groups and our involvement in the live events skills bootcamp is just the start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Live at The Piece Hall series is the perfect vehicle to help those who may otherwise struggle to get a foot on the ladder.”

There have been some huge stars at Halifax's Piece Hall

Funded by the mayor through the Department for Education, the Skills Bootcamp for Live Events will equip people with the skills they need.

The training also aims move people on to potential opportunities with Cuffe and Taylor to support future events at The Piece Hall and beyond.

Peter Taylor, co-founder of Cuffe and Taylor, said: “There is an incredible amount that goes into staging headline shows at The Piece Hall and crew are called in from all over the UK to enable us to do this.