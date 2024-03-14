Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The education watchdog has given Triangle Primary School, on Butterworth Lane in Triangle, a ‘Good’ rating following their inspectors’ latest visit.

Their report described the school as “friendly and welcoming” and said: “Pupils thrive in an environment where they feel happy and are safe.”

It said the school has high expectations of learning and social development for all pupils, and relationships between staff and pupils are kind and respectful.

Good Ofsted report for Triangle C of E Primary School. Pictured is head teacher Gavin Davies with pupils

"The school encourages pupils to ‘be the best they can be’,” the report said.

"Pupils have an exceptionally positive approach to learning in and out of the classroom. Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary.

"They value the trust that staff place in them. They care about and look after each other and the school environment.

"Staff and pupils do not tolerate bullying of any kind.”

Inspectors also described the provision for pupils’ personal development as “remarkable”, with a wide range of thoughtfully-planned activities. “The school’s aim to develop happy and responsible citizens is clear,” said the report.

The inspectors noted that “pupils are well-prepared for future learning” and commended the “highly effective” maths and reading curriculum.

They said some foundation subjects are at an earlier stage of implementation than others and to improve, the school should ensure that

pupils have regular opportunities to learn, revisit and recall important subject knowledge across the whole curriculum.

Headteacher Gavin Davies said: “We were very happy to receive such a positive report following our recent Ofsted inspection.

"It was gratifying to read that the hard work and dedication of everybody involved had been recognised.

"Inspectors spoke very highly of our children, staff and governors, which we feel was a fair reflection of this wonderful school.

“We were especially pleased with the recognition of the hard work school puts in to the personal development of our children and how the unwavering dedication of staff builds such positive behaviour and attitudes in the pupils.