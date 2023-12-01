Ofsted inspectors have praised a Halifax primary school where the curriculum is ambitious and children’s behaviour is “exemplary”.

Trinity Academy Akroyden, in Boothtown, has been given a ‘Good’ rating following a visit from the education watchdog.

Inspectors said: “Pupils are proud to be part of this highly inclusive school.

"Trinity Academy Akroydon is a vibrant, friendly and happy place in which to learn.”

Trinity Academy Akroydon school gets good Ofsted report. Children from reception, year one and year six with, from the left, assistant principals Jemma Bentley and Emma Brindley, principal Oliver Grant-Roberts and trust director of primary Emma Hanlon-Gosling.

Their report also said: “The school has established an ambitious curriculum for pupils to study.

"From Reception to Year 6, pupils master the skills that they need to become independent learners. This motivates pupils to be resilient when learning something new or mastering a new skill.

"Pupils extend their skills by taking on many leadership roles in the school. These roles are a golden thread that inspire pupils to contribute to their school community.

"Pupils are rightly proud of their school.

"Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. Adults apply their high expectations of behaviour and routines consistently well.”

The inspectors commended the school for its curriculum and work to promote children’s personal development, and said staff are proud to work

at the school.

To improve further, they recommended: “In some subjects, the most important knowledge that pupils need to know and remember needs to be more carefully defined. Pupils have some gaps in their knowledge.

"The school should continue to review this knowledge as part of its continual refinement of the curriculum.”

Oliver Grant-Roberts, principal at the school, said: “I am thrilled with the Ofsted report following our recent inspection – it perfectly captures what a remarkable school we are and the pride that’s felt across our whole community.

"Inspectors described our early years provision as ‘special’ and we are delighted to be able to offer the very best start to the children in our community as they embark on their Trinity journey.

"Children at Akroydon are ambitious and I’m pleased that our exemplary curriculum was praised for fostering a love of learning across a broad range of subjects.

"The report acknowledges the tenacious attitudes of our staff, governors, children and parents in always striving for excellence.