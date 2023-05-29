The primary academy in Boothtown, Halifax has received the internationally recognised award for its whole school community approach to protecting the environment.

Julia Gravestock, Forest School teacher at Trinity Academy Akroydon, said: “We are delighted to be recognised for the environmental work and projects our eco-committee, made up of pupils from the ages of 5 to 11, have led across the academy.

"The passion and enthusiasm of our young people is astonishing and it’s wonderful to see this recognised by the additional awarding of ‘distinction’.”

Pupils from the school

Oliver Grant-Roberts, Principal at Trinity Academy Akroydon, said: “I felt incredibly proud when I read the report from the accreditation panel. The team of pupils and staff had clearly demonstrated their passion for a sustainable future and anybody speaking to our pupils can’t fail to be inspired by them.

"Our work towards achieving this award is part of our wider involvement with the Trinity MAT Earthshot initiative, which aims to inspire a decade of change for a brighter environmental future.”

