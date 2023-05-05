The school has been rated good with outstanding features during the inspection which took place in February.

The predecessor school, Sowerby Bridge High School, had previously been graded as, satisfactory, requires improvement or inadequate. Following the inadequate judgement, the school became an academy and placed under the leadership of Trinity Multi-Academy Trust.

Inspectors said that leaders, including governors and trustees, have brought about significant and sustained change and noted that they have comprehensively addressed the weaknesses of the predecessor school.

The report stated: “Leaders have high expectations for pupils’ behaviour, both in lessons and around school. A number of pupils proudly display the reward badges pinned to their blazer, which they have received in recognition of their achievements.”

Inspectors said the arrangements for safeguarding at the school are effective. The report detailed: “Pupils know how to keep themselves safe and how to report concerns. Pupils have confidence that staff will keep them safe from harm.

"Pupils learn how to use social media appropriately and how to recognise when relationships, including friendships, may not be healthy.”

Inspectors also noted that leaders have “an absolute commitment” to pupils’ personal development as healthy, responsible, confident and resilient individuals who are ready to take their next steps in modern Britain.

Trinity Academy Grammar has been awarded Good in its Ofsted

CEO of The Trinity MAT Trust, Michael Gosling, said: “We are thrilled to receive this ‘Good’ rating and we’re all very proud of the dedication and hard work of our pupils, staff and governors.

"We are committed to providing a high-quality education at Trinity Academy Grammar and will continue to make improvements and set expectations which encourage all our pupils to excel.”

Trinity Academy Grammar Principal, Charlie Johnson, said: “We are delighted that Ofsted have confirmed the transformational changes that have occurred at Trinity Academy Grammar, which is amazing recognition for the students, staff and the academy as a whole.

"We endeavour to ensure that all our students feel known, valued and understood and that every child reaches their full potential.

"I am especially proud that Ofsted have highlighted how the school contributes to the community.”

