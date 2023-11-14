A Halifax high school described as “highly ambitious for all pupils” has won high praise from Ofsted.

Inspectors from the education watchdog have again rated Trinity Academy Halifax as ‘Outstanding’, saying it is “an extremely vibrant and innovative school”.

The team, who visited in September said: “The highly ambitious curriculum is carefully designed to ensure that all pupils develop important knowledge, regardless of their starting points.

"This is particularly the case for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), who receive exceptional support from expert staff.

"Leaders have very high expectations of pupils. Pupils are extremely well behaved.

"Classrooms are calm places, where pupils focus fully on their learning.

"Bullying is rare, and if it does happen, pupils are confident that staff will address it quickly.

"Pupils show high levels of respect for each other’s differences. They show a deep understanding of why tolerance is important in modern Britain.”

They added: “Leaders ensure that pupils leave Trinity Academy Halifax with the knowledge, skills and attributes that they need to be successful in later life.

"The curriculum extends beyond the academic to one which encourages wider personal achievement.”

The inspectors said the school’s leaders relentlessly pursue excellence in the curriculum, and teachers have strong subject knowledge and teaching expertise that enable them to teach the curriculum extremely well.

And they added: “The school’s commitment to the wider development of pupils is noteworthy.

"Pupils are ready for life in modern Britain because they learn about important issues such as consent, finance and the impact of alcohol misuse.

"They know how to look after their mental and physical health because leaders carefully plan opportunities for learning about this through ‘curriculum for life’ lessons.”

They also said: “School and trust leaders are tenacious in their desire to provide the absolute best quality of education for all pupils and to serve the local community.

“The school ensures that the most vulnerable pupils and families receive the support that they need.”

The school’s principal Sarah Case said: “Trinity Academy was founded to support young people from the north Halifax community and ensure that they enjoy every opportunity to gain every possible success – now and in whatever they choose to do in the future.

"Every member of staff works tirelessly towards this aim and our students continue to prove that they are capable of world class, incredible things.

"It is outstanding students who make outstanding schools.

"This Ofsted report confirms how together we are achieving this, and as an academy we are delighted that Ofsted recognises, how regardless of prior attainment, our young people enjoy the best possible education.

"Our students left a lasting impression upon inspectors, who commented upon their enthusiasm, drive and passion for learning and respect for each other

“We are busy celebrating with students, parents, staff and the whole school community, and look forward to the next development in our journey.”

David Baker, chair of of the school’s governors, added: “I am delighted with the news that Trinity Academy Halifax has again been rated outstanding in all areas.

"This outcome is both welcome and fully justified.